Boys basketball
No. 1 Waseca 81, No. 8 JWP 32
The Bluejays (17-1) ended the Bulldogs (4-13) season and advanced to the Section 2AA semifinals Thursday night.
Memphis James led JWP in scoring with 12 while Landon Dimler added 11.
Waseca will face No. 4 Kenyon-Wanamingo (9-10) Saturday evening with the winner advancing to play either No. 2 Blue Earth Area or No. 3 Mapler River in the section finals.
No. 3 Maple River 93, No. 6 NRHEG 46
The Panthers (5-13) ran into a buzzsaw Thursday night in the form of the 18-1 Eagles.
"Credit to Maple River, they came out in the first half and couldn't miss a 3-pointer at all, it seemed," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "As the first half continued, they shot the lights out from [beyond the arc] and ended up the first half making 9 of them. We didn't do a very good job keeping them off the offensive [glass] either as they had 14 points off second-chance attempts. [That's] not a very good recipe for hoping to keep the game close."
Daxter Lee led NRHEG in scoring with 24 points. Porter Peterson (12), Kordell Schlaak (4), Dylan Loken (3), Jack Olson (2), and Benjamin Schoenrock (1) also scored.
Maple River will face No. 2 Blue Earth Area (14-4) in the Section 2AA semifinals.
Boys hockey
No. 1 Dodge County 6, No. 8 Waseca 0
Dodge County's Brody Lamb came out victorious in the battle between three of the state's top point scorers Thursday night. Lamb scored three goals and added two assists during the Wildcats' shutout victory. The Bluejays end their season with an 11-9 record overall.