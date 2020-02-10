Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton didn’t have an answer for Alden-Conger’s Abbie Theusch Saturday in a 65-51 loss in Alden.
Theusch scored a game-high 29 points and kept the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.
“She hurt us pretty bad,” JWP head coach Eric Thomson said. “She can drive and she can shoot. We didn’t rebound great.”
Mandy Gruis led the Bulldogs (5-16, 4-6 Valley) with 14 points and five rebounds. Kate Schultz scored 12 and Amanda Sack added nine.
JWP trailed by six at halftime and kept it close until the midway through the second half.
The Bulldogs face Nicollet Tuesday in Janesville.