LAKEVILLE — The Bluejays football team watched their season end Saturday in a 31-21 loss to Jackson County Central in the state quarterfinals.
Coming out of the gate, Waseca was firing on all cylinders and jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead. The Bluejays were able to capitalize on an early mistake by Jackson County after they fumbled in on their own 12-yard line. The Bluejays powered down the short field, resulting in a 2-yard touchdown by senior captain Denver Daniel. Shaun Hulscher put up the extra point to make the lead 7-0.
"Offensively we could move the ball pretty good against them but penalties killed us. Defensively we got beat up front this game and we had a few mental lapses that caused some big runs for them," said Daniel.
Quarterback Ryan Dufault made a huge play on defense on the next drive and picked off a pass which allowed Waseca to take over on the Jackson County 10-yard line. The Bluejays took advantage of another short field and Dufault made another game changing play to score the team's second touchdown of the game. Dufault scrambled and made a sensational play, breaking three tackles for a 10-yard touchdown run. Hulscher's extra point put the team up 14-0 with 3:29 remaining in the first.
Jackson County settled in second quarter, beginning with a 4-minute drive that ended with a rush touchdown with 11:51 left on the clock. The PAT was good which cut the deficit to 14-7. The Bluejays offense struggled in the second quarter and the body language on the Waseca sideline showed some tension. Waseca was forced to punt on their next drive and the Huskies took over on their own 23-yard line with 6:39 left in the half.
Jackson County wasted no time with an explosive pass play downfield which tied the game at 14 apiece. Waseca started their next drive on their own 40 but stalled and the Huskies regained possession. Jackson County utilized the rest of the clock well and were knocking on the Bluejays' door with a little over a minute left in the first half. The Huskies were able to find the end zone and made a successful extra point to take their first lead of the game at 21-14.
For the third time in the game, Jackson County turned the ball over in their own territory and Waseca was able to recover a fumble early in the third quarter. But the Bluejays couldn't capitalize this time around. While the Huskies then marched down field, Waseca made a big red zone stop to keep them out of the end zone. Jackson County instead kicked a field goal to give itself a 10-point lead.
Waseca stayed poised as they put together a drive that found themselves in Jackson County territory. Dufault made another scoring play and punched in a rushing touchdown that cut the lead to 24-21 with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
Jackson County began the fourth quarter up three and scored what would be the last points of the game with 8:08 left to extend their lead to 31-21. Waseca tried to get things going but were not able to put together another drive or stop the Huskies' run game.
"I'm really proud of what our team was able to accomplish this year, everyone worked really hard to get what we got and even though it didn't end quite the way we wanted its still a season to be proud of," Daniel said. "The most rewarding part of the season for me was watching us grow together as a team and discover our identity. Early in the year we weren't nearly the team that we were at the end."