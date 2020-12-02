The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton football team placed five players on the Mid Southeast Red Division All-District team while Waterville-Elysian-Morristown had three selections.
Seniors Jack Morsching, Cody Gartner, Jacob Cahill, Ethan Rider and junior Dawson Slaughter received all-district selections for the Bulldogs. Seniors Griffin Atherton, Kurtis Crosby and junior Domanik Paulson were named all-district for the Buccaneers.
JWP senior Jacob Crouch, junior Austin Westphal and sophomore Karson Lindsay received all-district honorable mention selections.
Morsching ran for a team-high 459 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also caught eight passes for 121 yards with two touchdowns.
Cahill led the team with 10 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 37 tackles on defense and an interception.
Crouch ran for 139 yards on 17 attempts this season as well as 30 tackles.
Rider led the team with 63 tackles and finished with four sacks. Gartner had 45 tackles and a team-high five sacks.
Slaughter finished with 33 tackles and a sack.
Westphal had 32 tackles while Lindsay, the starting quarterback, completed 30 of 126 passes for 470 yards with four touchdowns.
Paulson ran for a team-high 110 yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns for WEM. He also threw for 300 yards and completed 32 of 68 passes.
Atherton finished with 13 ½ tackles and two sacks on defense for the Buccaneers. Crosby finished second on the team with 23 ½ tackles and two sacks. Paulson also had 12 ½ tackles and a forced fumble.
JWP finished the season with a 2-5 overall mark and went 2-3 in the district. WEM finished 0-5 and 0-4 in district games.