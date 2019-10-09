WASECA — The Bluejay girls volleyball team handily defeated the New Ulm Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in Waseca.
The team won in three straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
"They played a lot better tonight than the first time against New Ulm. We did better at distributing the ball between different hitters. Conway, Breck and Herman all recorded double digit kills. It was nice to see. Nelson had a great serving night and Harguth did well back row. All of our seniors did an excellent job tonight. They did their part to pull out the win. We still have a lot of season left but it'll be hard to replace them come next year," coach Jolene Hauger said.
Megan Nelson led the team with 38 assists en route to a victory. Breanna Conway lead the team in kills with 14 and Lexi Herman had 12. Rachel Breck and Herman each had two blocks. Eliza Harguth put up 11 digs and Nelson followed up with 10. Nelson also had six aces and Breck contributed two.
"Tuesday night I believe we played even better. It was senior night so we were very excited for that aspect of the night but we knew we had to be ready to compete. New Ulm is typically a very strong opponent and we had lost to them earlier in the season but Tuesday night we took them in one clean sweep. We had a great night in the back row passing along with up at the net. In my eyes Bre Conway definitely had one of her best games. She really pulled through for the team with her ability to hit over and around even the biggest blocks. She also has recently been pulled back to pass for a few rotations and she is absolutely dominating on the court. We are on another winning streak and are excited to keep it going through this week and early next week well," Rachel Breck said.
The girls will are 8-5 following their win over New Ulm and will look to continue their winning streak as they play Blue Earth Area on Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m.