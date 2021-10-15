Tied up at 11-11 in the third set, it was only a matter of time before the Medford Tigers or the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers pulled ahead. It turns out, the Tigers were more than ready to close out the set and pulled out the eventual 3-0 sweep.
Repping the Medford maroon, Clara Kniefel launched up and spiked the ball down in between two different Panthers, which was just one of Kniefel’s team-leading 14 kills.
The Tigers went up 17-12 in the third set, after already winning the first and second sets, forcing NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson to take a timeout in hopes to fire up her squad that had their backs against the wall.
Despite being down, not only in the set, but in the match, the Panthers managed to go on their own run, which wasn’t an uncommon occurrence through the games three sets. In all three sets, NRHEG went on multiple point runs to close the gap against the Tigers.
“We fought hard all night,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “The girls never got down and continued to battle and claw their way back. We put ourselves in a couple holes that we never were able to climb all the way out of.”
Out of the timeout, Medford and NRHEG started trading point for point. Adalia List laid out for one of her two digs on the night, which kept the ball up and resulted in a point for Medford to take a 23-18 lead late in the third set.
Down but not out, NRHEG went on one last final run to pull the match within two points before the Tigers were able to close it out with the last two points it needed to secure the third set win and the sweep over the hosting Panthers.
The common theme over the course of the night was a strong start to the set by Medford, followed by NRHEG tightening the gap before the Tigers would start rattling off some points to take a comfortable lead and before they could close out the set, the Panthers would claw their way back, but would fall just short.
“I told the girls, ‘Hey great job, I have nothing more to say,’” Medford coach Melissa Underdahl said. “We’re passing well, we’re playing strong defense, our offense is working, we’ve found holes.”
On the other side, the Panthers saw good production out of Sophie Stork with five kills and two blocks, along with five kills from Erin Jacobson. Sarah Geroge had three kills and three blocks, as well as one kill and two blocks from Bree Ihrke and Rhys Martin.
Being able to capitalize on a kill or staying active in front of the net and picking up a block were different ways that NRHEG was able to keep its hopes up despite trailing in all three sets.
In the first set, the Panthers took a timeout when Medford jumped up to a quick 6-2 lead and brought the set back in close before the Tigers would jump up to a 17-9 lead. With a small run by the Panthers and the final few points to close the set, Medford went up 1-0 off a 25-18 win.
The second set was very similar, with a hot Medford start that led to a significant run in the middle of the set, followed by NRHEG closing the distance between the two before Medford would take the set, which the Tigers won 25-16.
For the Tigers, being able to start off those sets hot and tally multiple consecutive points went a long way in a mental battle.
“It’s huge for confidence, especially with volleyball being such a mental game,” Underdahl said. “It just shows what kind of players I have and their ability to play strong.”
Medford reaped the benefits from the hot starts and big runs, especially when it came to play in front of the net.
Outside of Kniefel’s 14 kills, Isabel DeLeon posted 13 kills as one of Medford’s vocal points on offense. Behind her was MacKenzie Kellen with six kills, Hannah Schull with five kills and Annette Kniefel with three kills.
Medford will look to carry the momentum from this road win into Saturday when the Tigers take part in the Goodhue Invite. NRHEG will look to bounce back in its regular season finale on Tuesday when the Panthers go on the road to face Maple River.