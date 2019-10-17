It was a tough outing for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls volleyball as they were swept by Medford in three sets. The girls lost in set scores of 13-25, 13-25, 13-25.
"There is a reason Medford has been ranked in state all season long. They have a very impressive team. Their offense is very quick with power hitters coming from all across the net. They also have a very impressive back row with Nihart as their libero. I wish them the best of luck during playoffs. We will seed Wednesday and find out where we will be placed in 1AA. We have had some great wins the last couple weeks so we need to focus on those and what we need to improve come playoffs," coach Onika Peterson.
Junior Anna Jacobsen and senior Katie Cliff each had one kill and one dig in the loss. Junior Grace Tufte had nine assists and two digs. Kendall Johnson had five kills and four digs. Sophie Stork posted two kills along with six digs while Elli Baker had one kill and one dig. Madie DenHerder put up one kill and one dig as well. Summer Kath had three assists and one dig while Cambria Nissen had three digs overall.
The girls overall record is 14-15 following the loss and 2-5 within the conference. They will play next Thursday where the opponent and time is still to be determined.