Waseca made its lone home meet of the season count Tuesday as it ran away with a 55-15 victory over New Ulm at Waseca High School on senior night.
The Bluejays (11-2) won 11 of 14 matches and picked up bonus points in eight of the matches. The Eagles forfeited the 145, 152 and 160-pound matches but Waseca earned four falls and a major decision.
“The kids have really morphed into what we’ve needed as a team,” Bluejays head coach Jake Janike said. “They’ve really stepped up. They’ve put in the work, they’ve put in the effort and now they’re getting the reward.”
Kaden Johnson picked up an 11-4 win at 106 pounds for Waseca and Mason Gehloff pinned Logan Lee in 3 minutes, 1 second to build a 9-0 lead. Oliver O’Brien added an 11-2 major decision at 126 to expand the lead to 13-3 at 126 pounds.
Grant Cox won his first career varsity match with a 3-1 decision at 132 points and Christian Rodriguez pinned Brayden Gibson in 1:50 at 138 pounds before Tyler Klinger, Blake Wendland and Payron Garza won by forfeit for the Bluejays.
“The kids came out and everyone wrestled really well,” Janike said. “We did what we needed to and brought home a victory.”
Buck Kuhns won by fall in 3:25 at 182 pounds and Liam Aberle followed with a fall in 3:29 at 195 pounds. Payten Haack added a 7-4 decision at 220 pounds.
“Everybody we could get on the mat, we tried to get on the mat to get as many matches as we could this evening between varsity and junior varsity,” Janike said.
Waseca heads to Rochester Century Saturday for a tournament that includes the likes of Class 2A No. 1 Simley, Lakeville North and White Bear Lake Area.