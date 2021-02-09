BOYS BASKETBALL
Waseca 72, Blue Earth Area 47
The Bluejays (7-0 overall, 3-0 Big 9 Conference) handled the Buccaneers in convincing fashion Friday night in a battle between two of the top Class 2A teams in the state.
Andrew Morgan (19 points, 15 rebounds) and Ryan Dufault (17 points, 10 assists) each posted double-doubles while Kyreese Willingham added 19 points of his own. Matt Seberson (9), Zach Hoehn (5), and Dravyn Spies (3) also registered points for Waseca.
The Bluejays are next in action on Friday, Feb. 12 when they face off against the Fairmont Cardinals (4-3, 2-2) at Waseca High School. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m. Waseca will also go up against the New Ulm Eagles (4-2, 2-2) on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at New Ulm High School.
WEM 75, United South Central 63
JWP 65, Alden-Conger 59
Cleveland 67, JWP 44
NRHEG 59, Bethlehem Academy 53
NRHEG 62, Blooming Prairie 44
The Panthers earned a solid victory over the Awesome Blossoms Tuesday night, pushing their Gopher Conference record to 3-3.
“NRHEG outplayed us,” Blooming Prairie coach Nate Piller said. “They moved [the ball] well and got good looks...[W]e couldn’t overcome too many unforced turnovers.”
Daxter Lee and Ashton Johnson’s combined scoring efforts — 17 and 16 points, respectively — were too much for Blooming Prairie to overcome. Kordell Schlaak (11), Jackson Beck (5), Porter Peterson (4), Jack Olson (4), Benjamin Schoenrock (3), and Dylan Loken (2) also scored.
“I thought we did a nice job of getting stops [beginning early in the second half] and got some transition buckets that we didn’t get in the first half,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Lee hit a few big buckets as did Johnson in the 2nd half as we started to pull away in the end.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waseca 63, Blue Earth Area 39
The Bluejays extended their winning streak to three by taking down the Buccaneers last Friday.
Camryn McQuery and Jaden Hiller led the way for Waseca with 14 points apiece. Gabby Rodriguez added 12. As a team, the Bluejays convered 14 3-pointers.
Fairmont 37, Waseca 34
GHEC/T/ML 31, JWP 30
Triton 58, JWP 38
NRHEG 56, Bethlehem Academy 53
Blooming Prairie 55, NRHEG 39
The Panthers came out on top in a close one with the Cardinals last Friday night.
“Our effort level was not where it needed to be,” coach Onika Peterson said of the first half, in which NRHEG trailed by as many as 13 points. “We struggled moving on defense, sprinting up the floor, and our shots were off. The second half the girls came out with determination to prove we are a better team than we showcased in the first half. We carried it over to a great team win.”
Erin Jacobson led the Panthers with 21 points and also added four rebounds and steals. Faith Nielsen, Hallie Schultz, and Kendall Johnson were dominant on the boards, combining for 23 rebounds. Also scoring for NHREG were Sidney Schultz (9), Sarah George (6), and Sarah Johns (3).
Unfortunately, NRHEG’s winning ways did not continue Tuesday night, when the Panthers succumbed to the Awesome Blossoms’ interior scoring.
“We had a rough night shooting and struggled with shutting down the best post player in the conference [in Megan Oswald],” Peterson said. “Hopefully, we will bounce and have a better night at home on Friday versus Hayfield.”
Nielsen and Shultz led the Panthers with 12 points each. Sophie Stork added eight points and 13 rebounds while Jacobson contributed five points and six rebounds.
NRHEG is back in action on Friday, Feb. 12 against Hayfield and Tuesday Feb. 16 against Blue Earth Area.
WEM 58, United South Central 38
The shorthanded Bucaneers still managed to ease their way to another comfortable victory this season despite providing three different players their first varsity starts and having others play in their first varsity games.
Leading the way for WEM was sophomore guard Addyson Taylor with a team-high 19 points, while senior forward Lindsay Condon poured in 18 points.
WEM 63, Bethlehem Academy 43
Boys Hockey
Waseca 5, Redwood Valley 0
The Bluejays soundly defeated the Cardinals Friday night, putting them in sole possession of second place in the Big South Conference standings.
After being held scoreless in the opening frame, Waseca’s Griffen Krautkramer opened up the scoring approximately halfway through the second period off assists from Leo Harguth and Max Neaves. However, it was Kyle Ahlschlager who was the star of the night for Waseca, converting a hat trick and bringing his season goal scored total to 17. Charlie Huttemier would also score a goal for the Bluejays, bringing his total to 13. Goalie Ben Diedrich stopped all 48 of Redwood Valley’s shots on goal.
Girls Hockey
Hopkins/Park 8, Waseca 0
Wrestling
Maple River 38, WEM/JWP 28
The Bulldogs fell to Eagles in their first of two duals last Friday evening during their triangular that also included Lake Crystal-WM.
WEM/JWP’s Carson Petry (106) and Zach Quast (113) opened the night’s festivities with back-to-back wins in their respective weight-classes. Nolan Morsching (126), Ethan Greenwald (132), Gavin Krause (138), Jack Cahill (152), and Jack Morsching (160) would also add wins and give the Bulldogs a commanding 28-11 lead. However, Maple River roared back with victories in the remaining weight-classes, ultimately giving the Eagles the overall win.
Lake Crystal-WM 44, WEM/JWP 27
LSH 40, WEM/JWP 35
NRHEG 42, United South Central 38
The Panther squad picked up their first win of the season last Friday night, taking down USC in a tight contest.
“It is great to get a win this time,” coach Shawn Larson said. “Before tonight we have had five duals that we had a chance to win and found a way to bring ourselves down. Tonight we found a way to get past our opponent. Hopefully we will continue to improve and maybe win against other teams that we have lost to.”
7th grader Carter Flatland stopped USC’s win streak by taking the 138-pound matchup by fall. From there, the Panthers would win five of the final eight matches including a win by George Roesler (182) by fall.
Maple River 37, NRHEG 31
Kenyon-Wanamingo 72, NRHEG 3
The Panthers fell to tough Maple River and Kenyon-Wanamingo squads Monday night, though coach Larson was proud of the team’s effort.
“We did everything we could do against Maple River and made it much closer than the last time we wrestled,” Larson said. “I am extremely happy that we are able to show that our hard work is doing something. Especially since injuries have removed a couple of our wrestlers and we are still able to tighten the gap.”
Parker Bunn (113; 6-3), Annabelle Petsinger (120; 2-0), Clay Stenzel (152; 7-0), Thor Routh (170; 27-19), Ralph Roesler (195; fall), and Makota Misgen (285; fall) picked up wins.
“[The Kenyon] team is very good and we competed,” Larson said. “Even though we were beat in most matches, I am happy that we didn’t just go out and lay down for them...We are improving, even though this score may not show that.”
Roelser picked up the Panthers only win — his second of the night — by 6-0 decision.
NRHEG 44, Sibley East 31
NRHEG 46, LCWM 35
NRHEG bounced back from two tough losses to earn two hard-fought victories on Tuesday evening.
“It was great to get two wins in one night,” Larson said. “We came ready to wrestle and it showed as we closed out late in both duals...We have been working extremely hard lately and these kids deserve a good night like tonight. Hopefully we can keep the team trending in the right direction.”
Petsinger (120; fall), Aidan Schlaak (126; fall), Stenzel (152; 25-15), Routh (160; fall), George Roesler (170; fall), R. Roesler (182; tech fall), and Misgen (285; fall) earned victories against Sibley East.
Petsinger (120; fall), Stenzel (152; fall), Routh (160; 10-0), R. Roesler (182; fall), Ben Hagen (220; fall), and Misgen (285; fall) earned victories against LCWM.
NRHEG wrestling is back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 16 when they will participate in a triangular in Madelia against Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther and St. James Area. Matches will begin at 5 p.m.
Waseca 41, Redwood Valley 40
Gymnastics
St. Peter 132.4, Waseca 128.1
The Bluejays fell in a tight contest with the Saints last Saturday afternoon with St. Peter winning all four events.
Waseca’s Camryn Lynch posted the highest score on the beams with an 8.875; however, it was not enough to overtake St. Peter who won the event 32.350 to 31.500. Lynch’s all-around score of 33.025 was highest on the Bluejay’s roster followed by Jordan Hofmeister’s 32.500.
Waseca will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 18 when they will once again face off against St. Peter. The meet is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.