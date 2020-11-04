It wasn’t the state meet but for Waseca’s Ella and Callie Dufault it might as well have been.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted fall sports in Minnesota and the Minnesota State High School League decided it wouldn’t hold state tournaments or meets this year, due to the pandemic and budget concerns. But the Twin Cities Running Company put together a meet in Atwater at Island Pine Golf Course Friday that served as a state meet of sorts.
The meet brought together some of the top runners in the state, divided them into a big school class and a small school class then sent runners out in groups of 25.
Sophomore Ella Dufault finished fifth overall in the big school class after she won her wave with a time of 18 minutes, 17.4 seconds in the 5-kilometer race. Stillwater’s Analee Weaver won the meet with a time of 17:04. St. Paul Highland Park’s Molly Moening took second with a time of 17:49 while Dufault’s section foes -- Farmington’s Anna Fenske and Mariah Fenske took third and fourth, respectively. Anna Fenske, who won the Section 1AA meet, crossed in 17:52 while Mariah beat out Dufault with a time of 18:16.9.
“It was really cool to be able to run with some of the girls who were top in the state,” said Dufault, who placed 16th at last year’s state meet.
Dufault won her wave by a clear seven seconds over Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz. Dufault had finished nearly seven seconds behind Mariah Fenske at the Section 1AA meet.
Eighth-grader Callie Dufault ran in the same wave as Ella and finished 79th overall with a time of 19:49.1.
“I did a lot better than I thought I was going to do because I haven’t run a state meet before,” Callie said.
Both said the course ran fast because of its relative flatness, but windy conditions did play a factor into their times.
The Dufaults are getting ready for basketball season while also preparing for the track and field season for the spring.