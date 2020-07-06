Waseca picked up its first win of the season 8-2 Sunday against Dodge County in Hayfield behind a 14-hit barrage.
Five players had multiple hits for the Braves (1-2) with Zach Hoehn leading the way with a 3-for-5 performance and two RBI. Kyle Waugh also went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. Rob Meidl had two hits and Ryan Wangen went 2-for-4 with a run. Alex Feeney drove in a run and went 2-for-5 with a double.
Hoehn also got the win on the mound for Waseca after throwing five innings of four-hit ball. He walked six, struck out three and allowed just two runs. Kelvin Nelson threw the final four innings for the save. Nelson gave up two hits, walked three and struck out seven.
The Braves grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Hoehn scored on a two-out single from Cam Madsen.
Hoehn picked up his first RBI of the game in the third inning when his single scored Waugh, who reached with a one-out single. Wangen, who singled after Waugh, later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Waseca expanded the lead to 7-0 with a four-run fourth. Chris Glenn got hit by a pitch with one out to start the rally. Meidl followed with a double and Waugh drove in Glenn with a single. Meidl scored on an error and Hoehn drove in Waugh with a single. Feeney followed with a double to plate Hoehn and make it 7-0.
The Diamondbacks got a pair of runs back in the sixth inning after Cam Rutledge and Brendan Knoll hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning. Brady Nelson followed with a single to draw the game to 7-2. That ended Hoehn’s start but Nelson came on to retire the side after allowing a bloop single.
The Braves limited Dodge County to just six hits in the game.
Waseca will face the Rochester Roadrunners Wednesday in Rochester at 7:30 p.m.