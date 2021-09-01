The NRHEG volleyball team fought through some sloppy play to still improve to 2-0 on Tuesday night in New Richland against Tri-City United.
After surrendering a six-point lead to lose the first set, the Panthers fired back by winning three consecutive sets.
"It was great to see the girls resiliency and fight through that adversity," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "I love that this team has a never give up attitude and it is great to see it come out early in the season."
Erin Jacobson was a two-way force Tuesday, with a team-high 11 kills in addition to nine digs, two blocks and an ace. Sophie Stork also finished with 10 kills, five aces and three digs, Bree Irhke notched 11 kills, four digs and a block and Sidney Schultz darted around for 10 digs in addition to an assist.
Hallue Schultz directed the offense with 34 assists in addition to her four digs and two kills.
NRHEG continues its non-conference schedule Tuesday, Sept. 7 when it hosts MLGHECT.