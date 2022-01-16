The Waseca boys hockey team is on a roll.
Counting Saturday's 2-1 win against Luverne — which beat Waseca 10-1 earlier this year — the Bluejays are 4-1-1 dating back to Dec. 23.
What made the latest win even sweeter was it helped Waseca coach Chris Storey reach the 100-win milestone.
In his ninth season as head coach, Storey is helping the Bluejays (4-8-1, 2-7 Big South Conference) rebound after fighting off a large amount of injuries and illnesses that derailed their start to the 2021-22 season.
He was able to cross off the big career milestone Saturday afternoon behind the blistering-hot hand of junior goaltender Eli Wetzel, who also celebrated his first varsity win between the pipes.
The start of Wetzel’s phenomenal night started off a little shaky as the Cardinals (7-6, 7-1) struck first with Kaleb Hein beating Wetzel just over four minutes into the game, but Wetzel stiffened up from there.
Waseca’s junior goaltender blanked the Cardinals for the rest of the game. Over the course of his 51 minutes on the ice, Wetzel recorded 39 saves on 40 total shots faced for an outstanding .975 save percentage.
He also played a major role in forcing Luverne to go 0-for-2 on power plays, including one that came with only two minutes left in the game when the Cardinals were trailing 2-1.
This comes just a few games after teammate and fellow junior goaltender Nash Howe posted his first career varsity start and win when Waseca beat Minnesota River 4-2 on Jan. 6.
With his dominating performance in the defensive zone, the Bluejays had perfect opportunity to take advantage in the offensive zone.
Junior center Griffin Krautkremer set them on the right path with an unassisted, even-strength goal coming with just over seven and a half minutes to play in the first period. This upped his season goal total to a team-leading 13 goals in 13 games.
Despite two power-play opportunities in the second period, the third is where Waseca eventually pulled ahead.
Luverne’s Patrick Kroski got whistled for boarding at 5:32 in the third and got sent to the box to serve his 5-minute major penalty.
With 6:34 left in regulation, junior forward Leo Harguth potted the game-winning goal off assists from Krautkremer and Brayden Hesch-Priem with only six seconds left in the power play.
With the lead and a near-unbeatable Wetzel in the net, the Bluejays sealed off their 2-1 win over Luverne and avenged their nine-goal loss to the Cardinals at the beginning of the season.
Krautkremer led the team in points with two (goal and assist) with one point coming from Harguth (goal) and Hesch-Priem (assist).
The Bluejays next host Dodge County on Tuesday night before looking to avenge more early season losses against Windom Area on Friday.