When the Minnesota State High School League voted Aug. 4 to allow cross-country, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls soccer to move forward this fall it left many cross-country coaches wondering what the season will look like.
The MSHSL said there will be a 20 percent reduction in the season schedule and a 30 percent reduction in competitions. Cross-country meets will be limited to three teams and practice can begin Aug. 17. The first date allowed for competition is Aug. 24.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton cross-country teams typically host a meet annually in Janesville but for programs that don’t host a meet, finding meets will become trickier as other schools try to line up meets on the fly.
“I think that’s probably going to be the biggest change,” JWP Activities Director Ryan Luedtke said. “Most of the meets we go to there are seven or eight teams.”
For schools who host meets, adding additional home meets isn’t as easy as waving a magic wand, either. Schools need cooperation from golf courses usually and schools pay a fee to the golf courses to run there. Adding meets at this time of the year might not fit in the schedule for golf courses.
The Gopher Conference will hold seven meets this season, including a conference meet. Each school will host two meets, Luedtke said. The conference meet will include all schools, though the meet will have staggered start time, Luedtke said.
School districts across the state face the issue of transportation, not only for athletics, but for schooling, depending upon which back-to-school model districts decide to use. As it is, districts are using a 50 percent capacity model for busing, which doesn’t impact area cross-country teams as much as it does in other areas.
WEM/JWP had 38 students participate in cross-country last season and at a 50 percent capacity for busing, that means it can transport 35 students on a bus. With the team spread across two districts, busing isn’t as big of an issue. Waseca had 35 students on its teams last season and fits within the 50 percent recommendation.
The shortened season will mean a reduction in meets for WEM/JWP. The program typically runs nine meets a year. In a usual season, teams can participate in 10 meets a year.
The reduction in meets and transportation considerations will likely mean a conference heavy schedule for teams. That can be easy for conferences that have schools within close proximity. But for Waseca, a member of the Big South Conference, that might prove tougher.
“I don’t know how well that is going to work because our conference is so big,” Waseca cross-country head coach Grant Popp said. “We’ll just kind of see how that shakes out. We’d like to try to schedule some things with closer schools. We’re just up in the air still.”
Once the MSHSL revealed its decision, talk on social media quickly sprung up on students having the opportunity to become four-sport athletes. With volleyball and football still allowed to practice in the fall, area cross-country coaches aren’t planning on a spike in participation numbers, though they’d welcome additional athletes.
“I would encourage students to do that if that’s something they’re interested in,” New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross-country head coach Miles Otsot said. “I’m hoping we’d get a few more.”