Waseca boys basketball had their two-game winning streak snapped Saturday night when the Bluejays went on the road against St. Clair and lost 62-44 to the Cyclones with some notable names missing from the lineup.
The Bluejays were without one of their leading scorers in senior forward Elijah Breck, along with senior guards in starter Carter McQuery and Max Gaytko.
The scoring for Waseca took a hit without a couple of its key pieces at its disposal and the Bluejays fell into a nine-point deficit going into halftime down 27-18. The Cyclones added onto the lead in the second half and outscored the Bluejays 35-26.
Senior guard Parker Link led the Bluejays with his team-high 16 points while adding seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Freshman guard Damarius Russell backed him up in scoring with his 10 points to go along with four assists, two steals, two rebounds and one block.
Senior guard Shaun Hulscher stayed busy with seven points, five rebounds, two steals and a team-high six assists.
Also scoring for Waseca was Brandon Pena with six points, Tyson Reger with three points, Zach Hulscher with two points.
The loss to St. Clair also signified the beginning of the Bluejays seven-game road stretch, which also includes Jordan, St. James Area, Marshall, St. Peter, Worthington and Belle Plaine before they finally return home on Thursday, Feb. 3 to host New Ulm.