The Waseca boys soccer team has captured back-to-back wins this week that has helped propel them to a 4-3 record on the year. Waseca faced Worthington on Monday where they won 1-0 in a game that was a conference match up.
"Both teams played well defensively in the game, There were only a few quality looks on goal tonight. Jay and Jacob were again the difference when we needed something to happen up front. Our team defense lead by Brock Bye in goal was outstanding tonight," coach Terry Nafe said.
Senior Jay Lewer was able to pick up a loose ball near the top of the Worthington penalty box and ripped a shot but was deflected by the goalkeeper. Jacob Hulscher chipped in the ball off the rebound to help score the lone goal of the game.
Waseca totaled six shots on goal and Worthington had seven overall. Hulscher's goal came with 18:57 remaining in the second half.