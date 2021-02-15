Boys basketball
St. James 67, NRHEG 60
A strong second half was not enough to make up for a lackluster first as the Panters fell to 3-7 overall following their loss to the Cardinals (2-8, 0-5 Big South Conference). The loss is the Panthers second in a row following three wins in four games.
"We started the first half out a little on the slow side. Offensively we got good looks, I thought, versus their zone and just couldn’t make enough of them," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "The start of the second half didn’t start very good for us and they pushed the lead to about 20 at one time. And then we had a dramatic shift in how we shot and played. I credit my guys for keeping on battling and not quitting as we got the game to four with a minute and a half left at 63-59 after we started forcing turnovers and hitting shots. In the end though, we couldn’t string two stops together to tie the game and they made free throws and got some layups while we pressed."
Daxter Lee led the Panthers in scoring with 21 while Kordell Schlaak added 17. Porter Peterson (7), Jack Olson (6), Ashton Johnson (5), and Jaxon Beck (4) also score.
The Panthers resume Gopher Conference action on Friday, Feb. 19 when they go up against Maple River (8-1, 7-0) in Mapleton. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.
JWP 56, Immanuel Lutheran 44
The Bulldogs (4-6, 2-6 Valley Conference) picked up their fourth win of the season Tuesday night taking down the Trojans in convincing fashion.
"It was nice to pick up a win," JWP coach Nick James said. "Defensively we did a great job causing turnovers and scoring in transition."
JWP led by as many as 18 points, propelled by getting to the free throw line 15 times and forcing Immanuel Lutheran to cough up the ball on 24 occasions. The Bulldogs converted on seven of 27 3-point attempts and finished with 24 points in the paint.
Landon Dimler led all scorers with 20 points while Memphis James finished with 19. Karson Lindsay (9), Kaden Johnson (3), Cody Quast (2), Jacob Cahill (2), and Eli Blaisdell (1) also scored.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Friday, Feb. 19 against Mankato Loyola (8-1, 6-1) in Janesville. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Alden-Gonger 46, JWP 38
The Bulldogs (1-6, 1-6 Valley Conference) lost a tight one to the Knights (1-5, 1-5) Monday night.
Hailie Wheelock led JWP in scoring with 14 while Alexa Cords (8), Emily Bengston (6), Emma Johnson (4), Dani Gerdts (2), Mara Richardson (2), and Raegan Berndt (2) added points of their own.
The Bulldogs will look to get on the winning track on Thursday, Feb. 18 when they take on Martin County West (6-3, 4-3) in Janesville. The game will begin at 7:15 p.m.