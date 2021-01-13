Ralph Roesler

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Ralph Roesler reached the Class A state tournament last season as a sophomore. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

PORJECTED VARSITY LINEUP

106 — Seth Staloch, 8th

113 — Parker Bunn, freshman

120 — Annabelle Petsinger, freshman

126 — Nikolas Petsinger, junior

132 — Open at this point

138 — Ethan Thompson, sophomore

145 — Deven Parpart, 7th

152 — Clay Stenzel, junior/Nick Staloch, senior

160 — Thor Routh, senior

170 — George Roesler, freshman

182 — Ralph Roesler, junior

195 — Max Seltun, senior/Aden Berg, sophomore

220 — Ben Hagen, 8th

285 — Makota Misgen, sophomore

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 14 — vs. Maple River, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 — vs. W-E-M/J-W-P, 1 p.m.

Jan. 21 — at United South Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 — at Westfield, 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie

Feb. 4 — vs. United South Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 — at Maple River, 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Sibley East, 5 p.m.

Feb. 16 — at Madelia, St. James, 5 p.m.

Feb. 18 — vs. NRHEG, 5 p.m.

Feb. 25 — vs. Westfield, 7 p.m.

March 1 — at W-E-M/J-W-P, Sibley East, 5 p.m., W-E-M

March 5 — at Medford, 7 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

