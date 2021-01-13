PORJECTED VARSITY LINEUP
106 — Seth Staloch, 8th
113 — Parker Bunn, freshman
120 — Annabelle Petsinger, freshman
126 — Nikolas Petsinger, junior
132 — Open at this point
138 — Ethan Thompson, sophomore
145 — Deven Parpart, 7th
152 — Clay Stenzel, junior/Nick Staloch, senior
160 — Thor Routh, senior
170 — George Roesler, freshman
182 — Ralph Roesler, junior
195 — Max Seltun, senior/Aden Berg, sophomore
220 — Ben Hagen, 8th
285 — Makota Misgen, sophomore
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — vs. Maple River, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 — vs. W-E-M/J-W-P, 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 — at United South Central, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 — at Westfield, 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie
Feb. 4 — vs. United South Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 — at Maple River, 6 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Sibley East, 5 p.m.
Feb. 16 — at Madelia, St. James, 5 p.m.
Feb. 18 — vs. NRHEG, 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 — vs. Westfield, 7 p.m.
March 1 — at W-E-M/J-W-P, Sibley East, 5 p.m., W-E-M
March 5 — at Medford, 7 p.m.