Waseca County area wrestling teams saw some new success this season as two wrestlers made the state tournament for the first time and three others made return trips.
Waseca’s Mason Gehloff, Jacob Hertzog and Luke Osweiler all made a return trip to the Class 2A state meet at Xcel Energy Center and freshman teammate Christian Rodriguez accompanied them for the first time as well.
For New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, sophomore Ralph Roesler made his first trip to the state meet at 170 pounds. The Panthers finished with nine placewinners and appear poised for a big season next winter.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton didn’t send any wrestlers through to the state meet but had five placewinners.
(Editor’s note: The Waseca County News selected top wrestlers regardless of weight class for the all-area team.)
Agro Gushwa, NRHEG (145, Senior)
Gushwa finished with a 20-17 record and was one of nine placewinners for NRHEG at the section meet. Gushwa finished fourth after losing his third-place match.
Jacob Hertzog, Waseca (285, Senior)
Hertzog finished with a 23-4 record and became a two-time state entrant after moving up a weight class. He spent the season ranked No. 5 in Class 2A and fell to Kasson-Mantorville’s No. 6-ranked Anthony Moe-Tucker in his only state tournament match.
Kaden Johnson, Waseca (106, eighth-grader)
As an eighth-grader Johnson went 24-16 and finished fifth at the Section 2AA meet.
Brant Melchert, WEM/JWP (220, Senior)
Melchert went 19-9 for the Grizzlies with eight wins by fall. Melchert finished fourth at the Section 2A meet.
Oliver O'Brien, Waseca (126, freshman)
O’Brien had a 30-10 record as a freshman and placed sixth at the Section 2AA meet.
Luke Osweiler, Waseca (120, junior)
Osweiler became a two-time state entrant this year after winning a true second match at the Section 2AA meet. He finished with a 29-10 record after losing both his matches at the state meet. Osweiler faced Totino-Grace’s No. 1-ranked Joey Thompson, who won his second state title, and Big Lake’s Jayden McLearen, who finished fourth.
Nikolas Petsinger, NRHEG (120, Sophomore)
Petsinger finished with a 30-14 record to lead the Panthers this season. He took third place at the Section 2A but didn’t get a true second match.
Ethan Rider, WEM/JWP (160, Junior)
Rider had a big junior year campaign with an 18-7 record with 13 of those wins coming by fall. Rider placed fourth this year at the Section 2A meet and will try to improve upon that next season.
Christian Rodriguez, Waseca (138, Freshman)
Rodriguez made his first trip to the state meet this season after going 22-15. He moved down from 145 pounds at the start of the season and started finding more success. He took second at the Section 2AA meet and lost both his matches at the state tournament.
Thor Routh, NRHEG (152, Junior)
Routh went 22-19 this season for a Panthers squad that will feature a number of key returners. Routh placed fourth at the Section 2A tournament after falling in the third-place match.
Ralph Roesler, NRHEG (170, Sophomore)
Roesler made his first trip to the state meet for NRHEG and went 28-11 as a sophomore at 170 pounds. He got just one match at the state meet but after winning a section title over Maple River’s No. 4-ranked Wyatt Simon, a return trip isn’t out of the question.
Blake Wendland, Waseca (160, Senior)
Wendland placed fifth at the Section 2AA meet in his senior year. He finished with an 18-16 record and served as captain with Hertzog and Osweiler.
WCN Wrestler of the Year: Mason Gehloff, Waseca (113, Junior)
Gehloff spent much of the season ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds and finished the year with a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A meet. Gehloff capped his junior season with a 40-3 record, suffering just one loss in the regular season to Simley’s Reid Nelson.