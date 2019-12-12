The Panther boys basketball team lost to Hayfield this past week by a score of 76-45. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was down 39-22 at halftime and were never able to make up the difference in the second half.
"We didn't start out very well in this game. It was 9-0 Hayfield a little way into the game and then 19-3. In the second half we came out better and cut the lead to 14, 54-40 and I thought if we could keep getting a few stops and get the game under 10 we could make it interesting. As we have done in all our games and in stretches in every half we have played we start to turn the ball over too much and then when we do get looks we can't make them," coach Isaiah Lundberg said.
Panthers Tory Christenson had 18 overall and Kordell Schlaak had nine in the teams loss. Lonnie Wilson had 10 points and Jack Olson recorded four. Hayfield's top scorer was Ethan Slaathaug with 22 and Easton Fritcher had 14 Isaac Matti had eight and Luke Dudycha had 12 overall.
"Defensively Hayfield really challenges you with what they do and at times we did a really good job with stopping them, but then they would get offensive rebounds and put backs. We continue to play hard and eventually it will turn around," Lundberg said.
The team's next game will take place on Friday night at home against Blooming Prairie. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.