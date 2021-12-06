The Waseca gymnastics team made the trip out to Mankato on Saturday to take part in the Mankato Invite to open their 2021-22 season. The Bluejays finished in fifth place out of eight teams with an overall score of 129.125, which trailed Mankato East (134.325), New Ulm Public-New Ulm Area Catholic Schools-Minnesota Valley Lutheran (135.350), St. Peter (136.500) and Mankato West (142.100).
Eighth grader Layla Keith was one of Waseca’s top performers of the day. She finished in third 28 gymnasts in the floor exercise behind a final score of 9.275, in addition to a ninth-place finish on the vault with a score of 8.775.
Senior Jordan Hofmeister was the top Bluejay in the all-around competition following her 13th place finish out of 52 athletes. She finished with a 32.700 behind an 8.675 on vault, 7.675 on bars, 7.950 on beam and an 8.400 on floor.
Just behind her, sophomore Haydn Lynch (32.375) finished in 16th place, Keith (32.250) finished in 17th place and senior Camryn Lynch (31.800) finished in 19th place.
Haydn Lynch posted an 8.500 in vault, 7.425 on bars, 7.975 on the beam and 8.475 on the floor. Camryn Lynch recorded an 8.575 in vault, 7.350 on bars, 7.375 on the beam and an 8.500 on the floor.
Taylor Flatau competed in bars (7.150) and on the floor (7.350), Lindy Caldwell competed on the vault and finished with an 8.225, and Ella Hackett competed on the beam and finished with a 5.750.
The junior varsity team also finished in fifth place behind a couple of top performances.
“Overall, a really great start of the season for us,” Waseca coach Kim Wendland said. “We scored our highest team score in the past three years, placing fifth out of eight teams. We had a couple of injuries to our varsity team so we had to make adjustments. Lindy Caldwell sprained her ankle on bars and Haydn Lynch strained her calf on the vault. She was able to compete, but not 100%.The girls that stepped up to replace Lindy did amazing. Taylor Flatau competed on floor and vault and Ella Hackett made her varsity debut on beam.”