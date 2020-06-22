The Waseca Braves had to settled for a 3-3 tie with St. Patrick Sunday in a rain-shortened exhibition game that lasted only six innings.
The Irish grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Jace Westman singled and Seth Ambroz reached on an error with two outs that moved Westman to third. Westman crossed the plate on a delayed steal with Ambroz on first.
The Braves grabbed a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth after the first three hitters reached base. Cam Madsen singled off Bill Dunker, who came in to replace starter Zach Seurer. Alex Feeney got hit by a pitch and Zac Kruger singled to load the bases. Uriah Possin reached on a fielder’s choice to score Madsen and Feeney scored on a throwing error to give Waseca a 2-1 lead. Ryan Wangen singled to keep the threat going and Kelvin Nelson walked to load the bases again. Rob Meidl drew a walk to bring in Possin to make it 3-1.
St. Patrick chipped away at the lead when Westman singled to lead off the inning. Jack Friedges hit into a fielder’s choice to reach base and stole second base to get into scoring position. Friedges swiped third base before Seth Ambroz doubled with two outs to make it 3-2.
Jordan Goracke drew a walk to start the bottom of the sixth and eventually scored after a series of wild pitches to tie the game.
The Braves finished with three hits. Wangen, Madsen and Kruger all had hits for Waseca. Possin and Meidl each had an RBI.
“Neither one of us hit the ball well,” Waseca’s Tink Larson said. “We were missing three of our top hitters.”
The Irish had four hits with Ambroz and Westman getting two hits each. Ambroz had the lone RBI for St. Patrick.
Kelvin Nelson started for the Braves and threw three innings of two-hit ball. He gave up one run, walked one and struck out four. Zach Hoehn threw the other three innings and allowed two runs on two hits. He walked five and struck out four.
“Kelvin looked really good on the mound and so did Zach though he was a little wild,” Larson said. “It’s good to get going here.”
Seurer threw two innings of no-hit ball and had one strikeout before giving way to Dunker. Dunker allowed three runs in ⅔ of an inning and walked two. Philip Garcia came on to throw the final 1 ⅓ innings of no-hit ball. He walked one and struck out two.
Larson said the Twin Rivers league will play a 10-game schedule this summer. Waseca will play Owatonna and Austin twice while it will place the six other teams once.