New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva showed moments of consistent play but couldn’t sustain it Saturday in a 66-41 loss to Hayfield in New Richland.
The Panthers (3-14, 1-7 Gopher) cut a 13-point halftime deficit to eight with a 7-2 run to start the second half but struggled to get shots to fall the rest of the game.
Lonnie Wilson led NRHEG with 17 points while Ashton Johnson added nine and Tory Christenson had eight points.
“We continued to stay within 10 for most of the half, but we just couldn't make some shots in which we had some good looks, but just couldn't finish,” Panthers head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Hayfield is a really good team and with us struggling to score we eventually couldn't keep them from scoring everytime and the lead grew larger.”
Ethan Slathaug led the Vikings (12-3, 6-2 Gopher) with 22 points and Luke Dudycha finished with 21 points to extend their winning streak to five games.
Turnovers plagued NRHEG early as the Panthers had nine turnovers in the first half, including three on their first three possessions.
NRHEG moves on to face Gopher Conference leader Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Tuesday in New Richland and will try to snap a five-game losing streak.