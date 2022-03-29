COACHES
Head coach: Megan Christopher, 5th Year.
Assistant coaches: Leah Olson, 1st Year.
ROSTER
Lillian Cahill, 12
Graci Bluhm, 11
Isabelle Rider, 11
Molly Snesrud, 11
Vanessa Terbeest, 11
Jessa Westphal, 11
Alexis Dahlberg, 10
Makae Erdman, 10
Kylie Moravec, 10
Alison Olson, 10
Lilyana Blaisdell, 9
Sophie Coulsey, 9
Brielle Dessner, 9
Hope Dimmel, 9
Addison Miller, 9
Ellah Oliver, 9
Autumn Thissen, 9
KEY ATHLETES
Vanessa Terbeest steps onto the mound as a full-time varsity pitcher. I couldn’t be more excited for this young lady to get her chance. Her enthusiasm for the game and life in general is such an incredible experience to coach and be around. She will need to get the job done both in the circle and by being a leader too. We are lucky to have such a ray of sunshine on the mound.
Jessa Westphal has been open to doing what's best for the team. You will see Jessa at first, shortstop or maybe even outfield. I can’t even speak high enough on the growth I have seen in this young athletes ability to put the team first. This girl will be on the field making a difference with both her glove, knowledge of the game, and her attitude!
Lexi Dahlberg and Ali Olson are naturals. Both will run the outfield with the best of them. Their abilities speak for themselves. Looking for both of these two sophomores to step up at the plate this year and show the offensive threat that I know they can be.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
All the freshmen. Look for some new faces on the field including Sophie Coulsey and Autumn Thissen who are working really hard on pitching. These freshmen have been asked to step into a quick paced practice with experienced upperclassman and sophomores. Not to mention this was my first class of 5th graders here and they told me one day before they graduated they were going to win state.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Such a great season coming off and almost everyone’s first time playing varsity.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
My biggest goal for this team this year is to live out the DAWG mentality. No matter what this season throws being in a new conference and an awesome new pitcher on the mound, I want to focus more on the journey rather the outcome. I expect my upperclassmen to instill this DAWG mentality into the freshman through modeling it and living it everyday. Winning is a bonus that we cannot control. We will prepare to the best of our ability and with preparation and a good attitude comes a better chance to win.
COMPETITION
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and NRHEG stand as the favorites in the Gopher Conference.
New Ulm Cathedral, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Nicollet, Springfield and Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's stand at the top of Section 2A.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
17 - total players
7 - freshmen
5 - juniors
4 - sophomores
1 - senior