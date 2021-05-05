The Waseca High School Booster Club recently announced the recipients of their Most Valuable Player awards for the school's various winter sports teams. The awards were given to the athletes whom were determined to have had the greatest impact on their team's success this past season. One athlete from each sport was given the honor.

The winners are:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ryan Dufault

ryan dufault.jpg

(Photo courtesy @WasecaBluejays Twitter page)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gabby Rodriguez

gabby rodriguez.jpg

(Photo courtesy @WasecaBluejays Twitter page)

CHEERLEADING

Rachel Borneke

Rachel Borneke.jpg

(Photo courtesy @WasecaBluejays Twitter page)

GYMNASTICS

Camryn Lynch

camryn lynch.jpg

(Photo courtesy @WasecaBluejays Twitter page)

BOYS HOCKEY

Charlie Huttemier

charlie huttemier.jpg

(Photo courtesy @WasecaBluejays Twitter page)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Whitnie Norton

Whitnie Norton.jpg

(Photo courtesy @WasecaBluejays Twitter page)

WRESTLING

Mason Gehloff

mason gehloff.jpg

(Photo courtesy @WasecaBluejays Twitter page)

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments