The Waseca High School Booster Club recently announced the recipients of their Most Valuable Player awards for the school's various winter sports teams. The awards were given to the athletes whom were determined to have had the greatest impact on their team's success this past season. One athlete from each sport was given the honor.
The winners are:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ryan Dufault
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gabby Rodriguez
CHEERLEADING
Rachel Borneke
GYMNASTICS
Camryn Lynch
BOYS HOCKEY
Charlie Huttemier
GIRLS HOCKEY
Whitnie Norton
WRESTLING
Mason Gehloff