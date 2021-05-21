Baseball
JWP 15, St. Clair 3, F/5
Blake Cowdin threw a complete game and struck out five en route to earning the win for the Bulldogs Friday evening.
Karson Lindsay led JWP at the plate with two hits.
"The boys are playing great baseball. They are making plays and moving the runners around on the base paths. This is a good time to be playing well, hopefully they continue playing this way into sections," coach Cory Jewison said.
Golf
Waseca at Jackson County Central
The boys and girls golf teams traveled to Jackson Thursday afternoon and ultimately split with JCC.
The girls snuck out a victory by a score of 208-213 with Megan Nelson earning medalist honors with a 42. Katrina Fuller (51), Megan Kanewischer (56) and Amelia Roesler (59) rounded out the Bluejays' top four.
During the boys' portion of the match, Waseca fell 175-181.
Griffin Seifert earned medalist honors with a 38, while Dominic Langager (44), Cody Vagts (48) and Jonah Drake (51) rounded out the team's top four.
Softball
JWP 3, Madelia 1
Abby Tarrent was dominant in the circle for the Bulldogs Thursday afternoon, striking out fifteen en route to picking up the win.
Jessa Westphal, Lilli Cahill, Lexi Dahlberg and Allie Olson all went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Track and field
JWP Section Tournament at LCWM
The Bulldog girls claimed first place during the section true team meet held at Lake Crystal-WM High School Thursday afternoon with a score of 319. The JWP came in fourth overall with a score of 191.
First place finishers included: Lilly Strauss (100-meter), Lauren Dimler (200-meter, 100-hurdles, 300-hurdles, long jump), Kwynn Krause (800-meter), Sammi Wehking (pole vault), Jacob Cahill, the girls 4x100 relay team, the girls 4x200 relay team and the girls 4x400 relay team.
Wehking's pole vault of 8-feet-8-inches broke the JWP school record that had previously been set by her and teammate Emma Johnson earlier this spring. Dimler also broke a school record that the stood since 1997 in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.55 seconds.