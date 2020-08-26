The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross-country teams will try to move up the ranks of the Gopher Conference this season.
On the girls’ side, the Panthers must replace Micaela Vaale, who graduated this spring. She served as the team’s top runner last season and earned a second team all-conference selection. NRHEG does return Annabelle Petsinger, who earned second team all-conference honors last year, and Torri Vaale, who also won second team all-conference honors.
“We may not be as big as some of the other teams but I think the kids still can be competitive,” Panthers head coach Miles Otstot said.
Otstot has 18 runners out this season and said the team gained a couple of kids from volleyball and football.
The girls team finished second at the conference meet to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton with 71 points. The Grizzlies dominated the meet and secured the top five spots and seven out of the top 10. WEM/JWP returns all of its runners from last year.
“Our top girl isn’t back but we have a couple of volleyball girls who I think will step up and replace what we lost,” Otstot said.
Those volleyball girls include Sidney Schultz and Hallie Schultz.
First team all-conference selection Daniel Nydegger returns to lead the boys’ squad. Nydegger took second at the conference meet last year with a time of 18 minutes, 15.6 seconds and the team placed fourth out of five teams.
“He has been our top runner for the past two years,” Otstot said. “I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”
Nydegger placed 23rd at the section meet with a time of 17:40 and the team placed 15th at the meet.
Caden Riewer, Tylar Malakowsky and Matthew Mueller also return for the Panthers. Riewer clocked in at 19:50 for 89th place and Malakowsky took 91st place with a time of 19:51 at the section meet. Mueller posted at time of 21:34, which was good enough for 114th place.
NRHEG begins the season Sept. 1 in Blooming Prairie and will host two meets this year.