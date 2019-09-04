FAIRMONT — It was a hard fought road game for the Waseca boys soccer team on Tuesday evening as went up against the Fairmont Cardinals and lost 1-0.
It was a back-and-forth first half until Fairmont forward Calvin Guritz dribbled the ball to the left side of the field and hit a cross to Juan Santana Sanz who struck in a volley to score the only goal of the game.
"We played well defensively limiting Fairmont to only 'half-a-chance' that they converted just before half time. We possessed the ball well through the midfield but struggled to find that last pass for good goal-scoring chance," coach Terry Nafe said.
In the second half Waseca was able to consistently control possession of the ball and had seven shots on goal but were not able to put in the equalizer. Waseca accumulated 10 shots on goal throughout the game in comparison to Fairmonts two.
"We had only two or three decent looks at goal tonight. I give a lot of credit to the Fairmont Cardinals and their defensive effort tonight," Nafe said.
The boys will look to bounce back on Thursday as they travel to face Mankato Loyola at 5 p.m.