Joan Conway has had a soft spot for the game of basketball since she was a little girl.
"I always loved playing [basketball]," the Waseca High School girls basketball coach said as she gazed lovingly upon a local youth girls basketball team putting up a few shots before practice. "I had a younger brother and [we lived] out on the farm, so that's what we did."
Her father died while she was still young and her mother took it upon herself to keep her kids engaged in extracurricular activities. However, they only had one car, meaning mom was the only mode of transportation, so both she and her brother were forced to pick a single sport. For Conway, the decision was an easy one.
"Basketball was the first sport I picked, so I just clung onto it."
Her basketball career continued after graduating from WHS, playing four years at the College of St. Benedict's near St. Cloud, Minnesota. It was there that she met one of the most influential people in her life, a nun named Sister Lois who recently turned 90.
"[She] would tell [the St. Benedict's women basketball players] stories and followed women's sports like crazy. She would tell stories of her fight. She would go to the principal [when she was in school] and argue that girls should be able to [participate in gym class]. They would break into the gym to play basketball. So, she would just cheer women on like crazy."
Conway said that she had never really considered the inequities between men's and women's sports before meeting Sister Lois. Sure, she remembers campaigning for the pep band to play before girl's basketball games when she was in high school and trying to convince the school administrators that the back wall of the gym should be open like they were during boy's games, but the impact of what she was vying for didn't really sink in until Sister Lois entered her life.
"It was a big deal. It was a huge deal … The two teams were treated a little bit differently."
Many of these "little" differences, in one form or another, still exist.
Separate and unequal
Blatant sexism and the unfair treatment of women, particularly in the world of sports, are often seen as things of the past, mistakes of a bygone era. Women's sports are readily available on television and there are even a number of coaches, even at the NBA level, who are are female, after all.
However, the inequity experienced by women in sports reared its ugly head in a very public manner once again this past week when a TikTok video published by University of Oregon basketball player Sedona Prince went viral. In it, Prince showed that while the men's basketball teams were provided with a complete Division I-level weight room to workout in while they were at the NCAA men's national tournament in Indiana, the women were given a set of dumbbells.
The inequalities did't stop at just the weight room, either. Over the course of the next few days, many criticisms were directed at the NCAA ranging from the so-called "swag bags" provided to each athlete who participates in the tournament — the men's was much larger and the women got a hair scrunchy — to the lack of the in-your-face branding of the "March Madness" moniker during the broadcasts of the women's tournament when compared to the men's.
While a full weight room was eventually delivers to San Antonio, Texas, for the women's tournament, the damage was already done in the public eye.
Prince's video has been viewed over 17 million times on Twitter alone and was shared by everyone from prominent sports writers around the world to the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. Legendary basketball coach Dawn Staley of the University of South Carolina released a statement that read, in part, "In a season that has been focused on justice and equality it's disheartening that we are addressing the glaring deficiencies and inequalities in the WOMEN'S and men's NCAA Tournament experiences for the student-athletes."
Her blazing critique of the NCAA has been retweeted over 15,000 times.
While the inequalities experienced by the women athletes of today may be different than those of the past, they are very much still present.
---
Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa is under no illusions. She knows that inequity still runs rampant in women's sports; but she also acknowledges, and rightfully so, that progress has been made.
"It's just amazing how many opportunities [exist] for girls now in sports. And how many AAU teams there are and how much families really support their daughters in sports. That is really fun to see," Hustad-Vaa said after an Owatonna girls basketball game earlier this month.
Hugstad-Vaa, an Apple Valley, Minnesota, native who attended The Breck School before playing basketball at the University of Maine from 2003-2007, is the head girls basketball coach at Owatonna.
Coaching high schoolers has renewed the gratitude she has for her generally pleasant experiences as a woman in sports.
"[I'm thankful for the] opportunities that I was given as a kid [as well as] my parents traveling around the country in the summers for AAU tournaments. I went to a school about 30 miles away from where we lived so that I could play basketball for a good coach and a good team. Just the sacrifices that they made, really made high school a memorable experience."
Hugstad-Vaa enjoys seeing young girls embrace the idea of being an athlete and provided with opportunities that those before them weren't been able to experience, at least to the same degree.
"It's really fun seeing the girls in camps and traveling and they're just so excited to play in sports and it wasn't always like that. It's really fun to see girls in the halls that are athletes and proud of it."
While she is a basketball coach, she sees it as a responsibility of hers to get young girls participating in sports, whatever that sport may be.
"[G]et out for cross country, do soccer, do something, because you build so much confidence and positive body image in sports. You learn about teamwork and adversity and when things get tough, you don't fold right away. I think getting involved in any sport and finding success in it is really important for girls, for their confidence and for their self-worth."
Waseca's Conway has a similar drive to promote girls, focusing on elevating girls and women's sports until it can be said that they have support that rivals that of the boys and men. She is an avid consumer of women's sports-related content and frequently discusses watching the Minnesota Lynx, the state's WNBA franchise, with her athletes during summer practices.
"When we have summer ball, we talk about, 'The Lynx are on tonight. You should watch it!' And kids do watch it and that's kind of cool."
Conway says that she has started to notice her girls appreciating the women in basketball more and more over the years. Many of her players' favorite athletes are women, such as Napheesa Collier of the Lynx and the University of Connecticut's standout freshman phenom Paige Bueckers.
"That's a change. In the past it's always been an NBA player. The Lynx being in Minnesota has been a huge help."
Both Conway and Hugstad-Vaa feel well supported by the communities of Waseca and Owatonna — they independently described the level of support as "phenomenal" — but believe that progress can still be made, in general.
For Conway, there is no easy answer as to what it will take for society to take the so-called next step.
Part of the challenge is getting young girls to understand the history of women's sports.
"[The Waseca girl's basketball team] got to meet [Sister Lois] the last couple of summers and she would tell the stories and [their] eyes would just get huge."
Another aspect is for the local girls to continue their careers at the next level.
"They're getting opportunities, which I think is great. I think that that's helped them [respect girl's and women's sports more], where kids can see girls having an opportunity at the next level."
But, according to Conway, there is a simple thing that everyone, from young to old, male or female, can do that will help progress women's sports.
"[Honor] what women can do athletically. We'll never do the same as what men can do. The beauty of the WNBA game … when you sit back and don't mock it and just give it a chance, you're just in awe of what [they can do] … Hopefully people will look at that and not compare, but just honor what's happening."