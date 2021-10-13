The Waseca boys and girls cross country teams traveled for the Mankato Invite on Tuesday as both teams struggled with low placements in the final team scores.
The girls took sixth place out of seven teams with a team score of 125 points, which trailed behind Waconia and Owatonna (107), Mankato West (105), Mankato East (78) and Marshall (37).
The boys finished in seventh place out of seven teams with a team score of 167 points, which was just behind sixth-place Faribault’s 166 team score. Mankato West (130), Waconia (90), Marshall (79), Mankato East (56) and Owatonna (26) placed ahead of the Bluejays.
On the girls' end, Ella Dufault finished in first place with the top time of 18 minutes, 59.7 seconds, along with Callie Dufault in 12th place with a time of 20:09.7.
Outside of those two, Cora McCabe was the third runner to finish, as she placed 34th with a time of 21:32.3. Behind her was Stella Omtvedt (21:55.2) in 40th, Evelyn O’Brien (22:12.6) in 41st, Alayna Akers (22:22.3) in 45th and Kya Hoof (23:50.7) in 49th.
In the boys race, Isaac Feldkamp grabbed a top five finish, placing in fifth place with a time of 16:58.6.
The next finish for the boys came with Joe Feldkamp’s 34th place finish with a time of 18:26.5. Addison Sampson, with a time of 18:29.5, was right behind him in 37th place.
Rounding out the day for the Bluejays was Tyler Jellum (20:46.5) in 46th, Cade Kalbow (21:02.4) in 47th and Tristan Godwin (21:12.4) in 48th.
The boys and girls will be back in action Tuesday for the Big South Championship that’s being hosted at the Pipestone Country Club in Pipestone.