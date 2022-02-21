...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief intermittent freezing
drizzle is possible when the precipitation starts before
changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Bulldogs defeat Blue Earth Area, falls to Maple River
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs snapped an eight-game losing streak to close out their 2021-22 regular season with a big 54-34 win over the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers and finishes with a 7-19 overall record.
The Bulldogs were led by eighth grade guard Katelyn Olson with a game-high 23 points and was followed up by senior guard Claire Adams in double-digit scoring with 13 points.
Faith Olson added eight points, Claire Walz added seven points, Alexis Dahlberg added two points and Caitlin Kleve added one point.
Boys Basketball: Maple River 89, JWP 31
The JWP boys had a tough draw by hosting the Class AA No. 6 ranked Maple River Eagles, who was coming off a blowout win over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in response their fourth overall loss of the season in a losing effort to Class AA No. 1 Caledonia.
Sophomore guard Landon Dimler led the charge for the Bulldogs with a team-high 19 points , four rebounds and two blocks.
Eli Blaisdell added four points and Memphis James, Kaden Johnson, Logan Stenger and Cole Schlueter all added two points each.