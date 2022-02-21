Girls Basketball: JWP 54, BEA 34

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs snapped an eight-game losing streak to close out their 2021-22 regular season with a big 54-34 win over the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers and finishes with a 7-19 overall record.

The Bulldogs were led by eighth grade guard Katelyn Olson with a game-high 23 points and was followed up by senior guard Claire Adams in double-digit scoring with 13 points.

Faith Olson added eight points, Claire Walz added seven points, Alexis Dahlberg added two points and Caitlin Kleve added one point.

Boys Basketball: Maple River 89, JWP 31

The JWP boys had a tough draw by hosting the Class AA No. 6 ranked Maple River Eagles, who was coming off a blowout win over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in response their fourth overall loss of the season in a losing effort to Class AA No. 1 Caledonia.

Sophomore guard Landon Dimler led the charge for the Bulldogs with a team-high 19 points , four rebounds and two blocks.

Eli Blaisdell added four points and Memphis James, Kaden Johnson, Logan Stenger and Cole Schlueter all added two points each.

