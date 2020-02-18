Two-time defending Big South Conference champion Waseca didn’t appear ready to abdicate its throne Tuesday when it headed to Marshall with a chance at a third straight conference title.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Minnesota Basketball News, had to claw their way to a 50-43 victory to dethrone the Bluejays.
“The kids played real hard,” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “They handled their pressure. We were composed throughout the game.”
The Bluejays, ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, stayed patient on offense and played stout defense to go into halftime up 22-19. Marshall gained the lead early in the second half and built a 10-point lead before Waseca (19-6, 9-1 Big South East) made it a one-point game with around four minutes to play. The Tigers drained their free throws down the stretch to close the game out.
“We put a little man and a little zone, mixed it up and dug in,” Conway said. “We rebounded hard and we did a nice job of ending possessions.”
Brittney Draeger led the Bluejays with 12 points, Kloe Wadd, Rachel Breck and Jaden Hiller each scored seven points. Hannah Potter led the team with nine rebounds while Draeger pulled down eight and Wadd finished with six. Breck dealt with foul trouble much of the first half, which limited her court time.
Jordyn Hilgemann led Marshall (24-0, 10-0 Big South West) and Emily Meier added nine points.
“I think what’s super important about this game was we played a really good team and competed and put some kids in a difficult position and saw how they responded.”
Waseca will face St. Clair Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in St. Clair but the Section 2AA South Subsection playoff bracket will be revealed Wednesday.