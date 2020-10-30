Lester Prairie stormed past Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Friday in a 40-0 victory in Lester Prairie.
The Bulldogs (4-0) rolled up 376 yards of total offense and grabbed a 33-0 lead by halftime.
Tanner Scheevel ran 19 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lester Prairie. Quarterback Zach Johnson completed 12 of 17 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown.
JWP had two turnovers in the game, including an interception returned for a touchdown near the end of the first half. The Bulldogs (0-4) also lost a fumble.
JWP finished with 134 yards of total offense, 95 of which came on the ground. Jack Morsching led the team with 71 yards on 21 carries.
Quarterback Karson Lindsay completed 3 of 21 passes for 39 yards.
Jacob Cahill and Ethan Rider led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles each.
JWP faces Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Friday in Janesville.