The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs returned to their home court Thursday night as the No. 4 seeded Bulldogs hosted the No. 5 seeded Madelia Blackhawks in their subsection quarterfinal round of the Section 2A volleyball bracket.
JWP was victorious over Madelia after winning in a 3-0 sweep and moving onto the subsection semifinals.
Over the course of the night, the Bulldogs had an easier time closing out the visiting Blackhawks.
They took the first set 25-16 over the Blackhawks and they were able to pull away more and more in the following two sets.
The Bulldogs nabbed a 25-12 win in the second set and closed out the match by taking the third set 25-10 to secure the 3-0 sweep and their advancement in the bracket.
JWP’s offense managed to stay consistent with eight kills and three aces from Jessa Westphal, seven kills and an ace from Claire Adams, six kills from Mara Richardson and Alexa Cords each, as well as three kills and three aces from Sydney Gahlon. Andra Armstrong added an additional ace.
Armstrong led the team defensively with a team-high 13 digs, which was followed by eight from Lexie Dahlberg, seven from Adams, six from Richardson, five from Gahlon and three from Westphal.
Westphal and Adams posted the only blocks for JWP with Westphal recording two and Adams recording one.
With their win over Madelia, the Bulldogs move onto their subsection semifinals where they'll face their section's No. 1 seed in the Cleveland Clippers. The winner will advance to the subsection finals against the winner of No. 2 Cedar Mountain and No. 3 Springfield.