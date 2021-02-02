BOYS BASKETBALL
NRHEG 65, WEM 46
An explosive second half powered the Panthers (1-4) past the Buccaneers (1-3) on Friday night, as NRHEG outscored WEM 43-32 in the final 18 minutes.
WEM briefly led 35-34 with about 12 minutes left in the second half, but was only able to score 11 points the rest of the way. NRHEG took advantage of its defense with timely offense flowing through Daxter Lee (17 points), Porter Peterson (15 points) and Ashton Johnson (14 points).
"Porter, Daxter, and Ashton all took their turns scoring and giving us a jolt," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "Benjamin Schoenrock came in to give us a lift in the 2nd half with Jaxon Beck and Jack Olson with 4 fouls. It was a great team win and good for the guys."
The Panthers were also helped by 7 points from Schoenrock, 6 from Olson, 4 from Beck and 2 via Kordell Schlaak.
WEM, meanwhile, was led by junior guard Domanik Paulson's 22 points, in addition to 14 points via junior Brady Nutter.
Fairmont 62, NRHEG 41
Gambling with a full-court press to make up a 12-point deficit, NRHEG was unable to force the necessary turnovers, and Fairmont was able to exploit that pressure into layups and free throws.
When the Panthers amped up that pressure, they were trailing by 12 points with 6 minutes left. The Cardinals led 20-17 at halftime.
NRHEG briefly claimed a 25-22 advantage early in the second half, but after Fairmont switched to a zone defense the offensive production dried up.
Daxter Lee led the Cardinals with 14 points, while Ashton Johnson added 8 points.
MCW 62, JWP 44
The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-4 Valley Conference) fell to Martin County West (1-5, 1-4) last Friday night behind some poor shooting luck and a strong offensive performance by the Mavericks.
Freshman guard Landon Dimler led the Bulldogs with 17 points, nine rebounds, and four steals, but it wasn’t enough to overcome MCW’s dynamic shooting, who went 7-of-19 from beyond the arc and 25-of-47 from the field as a team. JWP was held to 5-of-30 shooting from three. Sophomore Karson Lindsay added nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 70, NRHEG 27
The Buccaneers (4-1, 3-0 Gopher Conference) combined an efficient and high-powered offense with a suffocating defense Friday night to cruise to another blowout win in the Gopher Conference.
In three conference games so far, WEM has won by an average of 37 points.
Senior Toryn Richards led the way with 25 points, while seniors Ellie Ready and Lindsay Condon each provided 10 points as well.
NRHEG (2-3, 2-2) was paced by 7 points from Sidney Schultz.
"WEM is an extremely tough team — defensively they caused us a lot of trouble," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "They are quick, long, and aggressive and we struggled getting our offense going all night. Offensively they had so many weapons and they were able to shred our defense."
Fairmont 59, NRHEG 47
The inside presence for the Cardinals was ultimately too much for the Panthers to overcome Tuesday night in New Richland.
Fairmont jumped out to a 38-27 halftime lead and maintained that advantage throughout the second half.
NRHEG was led by 18 points and 6 rebounds from Faith Nielsen, as well as 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists from Sidney Schultz.
"We made a couple adjustments over half time and cut their lead but in the end it wasn't enough," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "We continue to get better every game which is great to see."
JWP 76, Madelia 14
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, and left little doubt along the way.
JWP (1-1) cruised past Madelia (0-5) 76-14 thanks to a pair of career highs from its leading scorers, with Emma Johnson racking up 26 points and Hailie Wheelock piling up 18 points.
Alexa Cords also added nine points, while Dani Gerdts and Mara Richardson both both finished with seven points apiece.
JWP will next host Nicollet/Mankato Loyola (2-2) on Tuesday night.
Nicollet/Loyola 40, JWP 34
The JWP Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2 Valley) suffered their second loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to Nicollet/Loyal in a close one.
Emma Johnson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points; Faith Miller added eight and Mara Richardson six.
JWP is next in action on Friday, Feb. 5, when they take on GHEC (2-2) at home. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
WEM/JWP 45, NRHEG 30
A run of five consecutive victories — four by fall — starting in the 132-pound weight class and continuing through the 160-pound weight class was enough to propel the WEM/JWP wrestling team to a 45-30 victory Monday night against NRHEG.
The Grizzlies entered the 132-pound match trailing by three points, but a first-period pin by Lucas Morsching provided them with a lead they did not relinquish the rest of the way.
Gavin Krause followed that with an 8-2 decision at 138, Cody Cowdin won by fall at 145, Jack Cahill followed with another fall at 152 and Jack Morsching closed the stretch with his own fall at 160.
Other winners for WEM/JWP included Zach Quast by 15-0 technical fall at 106, Carson Petry by 13-1 major decision at 113, Kurtis Crosby by 8-6 decision at 182 and Sam Carlson by fall at 220.
NRHEG, meanwhile, won by forfeit at 120, fall at 126 via Annabelle Petsinger, another fall at 170 via Thor Routh, a forfeit at 195 and a fall at 285 via Makota Misgen
WEM/JWP 39, USC 36
WEM/JWP wrestling took down United South Central last Thursday night 39-36.
Zach Quast and Keegan Kuball of WEM/JWP won at 113 and 285, respectively, with all other points scored via forfeit. Quast won by 6-2 major decision and Kuball by fall.
WEM/JWP wrestling is next in action on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at Maple River High School.
NRHEG 39, Westfield 39
NRHEG and Westfield clashed Thursday night, and the result of the match came down to the fifth criteria after the teams were tied 39-39 at the end of the match.
Ultimately, Westfield won since it had five falls to NRHEG's zero.
Westfield picked up its wins by fall from Kevin Hodge (106-pound weight class), Bo Zweiner (120), Lane Lembke (126), Keegan Bronson (145), Tyler Archer (195) and Dylan Ehmke (220).
Sam Skillestad was the only Westfield wrestler to not win by fall with his 8-5 decision at 152.
NRHEG, meanwhile, picked up match wins at 113 with Parker Bunn's 11-6 decision and at 170 with George Roesler's first-period fall. The Panthers won the rest of their matches by forfeit.