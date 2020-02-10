Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton took advantage of a second chance Monday to defeat Alden-Conger 64-54 in overtime.
The Bulldogs (10-12, 5-5 Valley) went on a 14-4 run in overtime and got a career-high 39 points from Kobe Weimert.
Weimert forced overtime after hitting a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to play to tie the game 50-50 after JWP fell behind by five with three minutes left to play. The Bulldogs held a 30-17 halftime lead where Weimert scored 18.
JWP didn’t shoot well in the first half from 3-point range, going 4 of 22. The Bulldogs finished 7-for-32 on 3s and shot 41 percent from the field.
Weimert also finished with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Dylan Rinehart added nine points.
The Knights (2-18, 0-10 Valley) erased a 13-point halftime deficit by hitting a stretch of 3s in the second half before things got wild. Alden-Conger scored the first basket of overtime before JWP took control.
The Bulldogs face Mankato Loyola Thursday at Loyola High School at 7 p.m.