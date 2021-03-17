Playoff season has finally arrived and the Section 2AA boys basketball tournament will get underway Thursday night. The section is divided into two regions, with Jordan (7-10) and Waseca (16-1) representing the top seeds in the North and South, respectively. Three local schools will be participating in the tournament with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Below is a preview off the upcoming action.
Team to beat: Waseca
The Bluejays enter the Section 2AA playoffs as the second-best team in Class AA, according to Minnesota-Scores.net's QRF rankings, trailing only Minneapolis North. Their only loss came at the hands of Minnehaha Academy, who is arguably the best team in the state and led by National Player of the Year Chet Holmgren. Waseca is beating teams by nearly 30 points per game this season and boast wins over Marshall (three), Blue Earth Area, and Waconia.
Dark horse: Maple River
Waseca failing to qualify for the state tournament would be the upset of the century in Class AA boys basketball, but if a team is going to knock them out it would be the South's no. 3 seed Maple River Eagles (17-1). Maple River's only loss came at the hands of Blue Earth Area (13-4) early in the season and since then they've defeated opponents by an average score of 66.9-39.8. The Eagles best wins of the season were their two over Hayfield (14-4). Maple River would face off against Waseca in the South Region Finals should both teams make it that far.
Championship game prediction: Waseca (no. 1, South) over Glencoe-Silver Lake (no. 2, North), 84-53
Waseca blows past no. 8 JWP, no. 5 Lake Crystal-WM, and no. 3 Maple River with ease, winning all three games by an average of 27 points. Glencoe-Silver Lake skirts by the Cinderella no. 4 MVL Chargers before getting their barn doors blown off in the section title game.
Section 2AA tournament MVP prediction: Andrew Morgan, Waseca
The finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award has no equal in Class AA, let alone Section 2AA. Morgan dominates the competition to the tune of 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists while tormenting opposing bigs on the defensive end of the court. Teammates Kyreese Willingham and Ryan Dufault make a push for the award, but ultimately fall short to the team's best player.
First round action:
no. 8 JWP at no. 1 Waseca, Thursday 7 p.m., Waseca High School
To say the Bulldogs (4-12) have their work cutout for them in their matchup with the Bluejays would be the understatement to end all understatements. JWP will need big games from guards Memphis James and Landon Dimler as well as big contributions from Kaden Johnson and Jacob Cahill to stand a chance. Unfortunately, Waseca just possess too much firepower.
Prediction: Waseca
no. 6 NRHEG at no. 3 Maple River, Thursday 7 p.m., Maple River High School
The Panthers (5-12) and Eagles met twice during the regular season with Maple River coming out on top, 63-57 and 72-31. The Eagles have found their stride since their single loss to Blue Earth Area, having won their last 12 games. NRHEG, meanwhile, has lost three of their last four. The Panthers will need large scoring outputs from Daxter Lee and Porter Peterson as well as significant contributions from Ashton Johnson and Kordell Schlaak if they want to come out on top.
Prediction: Maple River