Waseca's Marcus Hansen is going to run out of room on his awards shelf pretty soon, if he hasn't already.
Gatorade, the sports beverage conglomerate owned by PepsiCo, announced Thursday afternoon that Hansen had been named as their Minnesota Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. According to a press release provided to local media members, the Gatorade Player of the Year award, "which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hansen as Minnesota’s best high school boys track & field athlete." He was previously named Minnesota's Mr. Track and Field following his two-title performance during the boys Class AA state track and field meet earlier this summer.
With this honor, Hansen is automatically entered into the running for Gatorade's National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year award, which is given to the best male prep track athlete in the nation.
Also according to the press release, "Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform 'Play it Forward,' Hansen has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Hansen is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year."