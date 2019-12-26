The Panther girls basketball squad ran an offensive clinic all over the United South Central on Friday evening as they ran away with a 71-27 victory.
"Nice win before the holiday break. Was able to get everyone in the game tonight. They worked hard and we are hoping that carries in to our game vs. Alden Conger on December 27th," coach Onika Peterson said.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was up 40-18 at halftime and the dominance continued in the second half as they clamped down on defense as well.
Sophomore Sophie Stork finished the game with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Freshman Raquel Fischer had five points, four rebounds and one assist while Erin Jacobson had eight points, seven rebounds and one assist as well. Freshman Sidney Schultz had 15 points, one rebound and three assists and Aubrey Fischer totaled seven points and two rebounds. Teagan Sutter had four points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.