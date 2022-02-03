Despite forfeiting four matches, Medford had too much strength and experience for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton to handle, and the Tigers rolled to a 56-24 Gopher Conference wrestling victory Thursday night at Waterville.
The Tigers beat the Grizzlies with eight pins, one technical fall and one overtime decision.
Medford's fall guys were freshman Kaden Harfmann at 113 pounds, junior Jack Meyer at 120, No. 7 state ranked freshman Tommy Elwood at 126, sophomore Evan Schweisthal at 132, junior Garron Hoffman at 152, junior Tate Hemes at 160, junior Dylan Heiderscheidt at 182 and freshman Aiden Ahrens at 195.
"Our kids did a great job of getting on top early in the match and setting the tone," Medford coach Dennis Whitman said. "When you can end it with a bunch of pins, that takes their crowd out of the equation. Our momentum kept going. We kept feeding off of each other."
Medford junior Charley Elwood, ranked No. 4 in the state, won a technical fall at 138.
In the most competitive match of the night, Medford sophomore Luis Lopez rallied to edge eighth-grader Brady Murphy 10-8 in one overtime with a takedown. Murphy led 8-3 going into the third period.
"Murphy is very skilled, but he is undersized," WEM/JWP coach Adam Roesler said. "He sprinted out to a quick lead. He's ultra aggressive. He likes to attack legs, and sometimes those taller guys can stretch right around him. Lopez did that in those last couple of takedowns."
The Grizzlies won one match. Freshman heavyweight Keeban Kuball, who is 27-2 and ranked No. 6 in the state at 285, capped off the night with a pin over junior Kamilo Gonzalez.
Roesler said Kuball "started slow. Kuball showed that he's got some quickness, fell to his hip and scooted right around and picked up his first takedown. That kind of set the tone for the rest of the match, and he settled in. Usually when he gets on top, we're feeling pretty confident."
The Grizzlies were without 20-2 and No. 7 state ranked freshman Carson Petry at 113, but he will be back in the line-up starting next week.
WEM/JWP had only one senior and two juniors in the starting line-up, and one junior is a first-year wrestler.
Whitman praised the young Grizzlies for their spirit.
"They've got a really young group of kids," Whitman said. "They've got a ton of kids. Every time we run into them, their kids are excited for each other. They back each other. They seem like one big family. A lot of things can happen when you have that kind of environment. They're definitely on the right path."
Roesler complimented the Tigers: "Medford has a lot of elite wrestlers up and down that line-up. We knew we were going to struggle to find wins. In some of those matches, the goal is to try to save team points. And tonight we did not save the team points. Against Kenyon-Wanamingo a couple of weeks ago, it seemed the guys weren't going to give up the fall no matter what. We were hoping to carry that over here tonight, but we struggled and gave up too many pins. We'll regroup and come back at 'em as we go into the section."
The Tigers also have had their ups and downs.
"We went through a stretch the last couple of weeks where we've been hit with some illness and injuries, and we're just starting to come back out from that," Whitman said. "We're finally getting everybody back in out line-up, and I think the kid fed off that tonight. They were pretty excited and pretty intense, and you could tell by the way they wrestled. We're happy to get back at full strength a little bit. Every kid that we send out right now is peaking.
"We don't have any seniors, but we do have a lot of kids who've spent a lot of time on the wrestling mat training. We're just a little bit older and more mature than they are."
Medford also beat WEM/JWP 56-23 in the season-opening Waterville Invitational.
Medford (11-2, 6-1) and WEM/JWP (6-17, 0-4) will wrestle in the competitive individual Mike Fasnacht Memorial Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Janesville with Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Forest Lake, Medford, Simley, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola, Triton and Wabasha-Kellogg. Simley is the No. 1 ranked Class AA team in the state. In Class A, Chatfield is No. 8 and Dover-Eyota is No. 11.
"This is the time of year where we wanted to battle test everybody to see where they're at for real," Roesler said.
Medford then finishes off the regular season at home versus Kenyon-Wanamingo (15-5) on Thursday, Feb. 10, while WEM/JWP journeys to New Richland that night to face New Richland-Harland-Ellendale-Geneva (7-17) in a rematch. The Grizzlies beat NRHEG 54-30 in their first meeting.
Medford 56, WEM/JWP 24
106 — Luis Lopez (M) dec. Brady Murphy 10-8 OT
113 — Kaden Harfmann (M) pins Carson James 5:02
120 — Jack Meyer (Medford) over Zach Quast (WEM-JWP) (Fall 2:18)
126 — Tommy Elwood (M) pins Ben Root 1:03
132 — Evan Schweisthal (M) pins Jonathan Daschner 2:27
138 — Charley Elwood (M) tech. fall over Gavin Krause 15-0
145 — Lucas Morsching (WEM-JWP) wins forfeit
152 — Garron Hoffman (M) pins Isaac Quast 1:36
160 — Tate Hermes (M) pins Kelton Erler 0:58
170 — Jack Cahill (WEM-JWP) wins forfeit
182 — Dylan Heiderscheidt (M) pins Maddox Moreno 3:24
195 — Aiden Ahrens (M) pins Avery Breyer 5:18
220 — Sam Carlson (WEM-JWP) wins forfeit
285 — Keegan Kuball (WEM-JWP) pins Kamilo Gonzales 3:02