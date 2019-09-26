The Panther Boys football team headed to Martin County West in their week four matchup where they lost 28-18.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva started out slow and was shutout in the first quarter but were able to consistently put up six points every other quarter from there on out. MCW also put up zero points in the first quarter but were able to get in a groove and found the end zone twice in the second quarter to go up 14-6 at the end of the first half.
MCW found the end zone once more in the third quarter and again in the fourth to close the door on the Panthers. Panthers Nick Staloch showed off his defensive ability with thirteen tackles overall which led the lead. Blake Ihrke followed up with six tackles of his own. Hunter Knutson, Maverick Knutson, Thor Routh and Lonnie Wilson all contributed four tackles apiece. Bo Budach, Evan Reyna and Teddy Gushwa all each had three tackles in the loss.
The boys have their homecoming game this Friday and look to rebound in front of the home crowd as they host Le Sueur-Henderson at 7 p.m.