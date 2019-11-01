The Bluejay boys soccer team finished in first place in the Big South conference with an 8-3-1 record. The team is also able to boast some players that made the Big South All-Conference team as well.
Senior forward Jacob Hulscher and senior defender Liam Aberle each had stellar seasons which helped land them on this list. Junior midfielder Brandon Lopez also put together a strong season which helped put him on the team as well.
The girls team finished in fourth overall in the Big South conference with a 6-4-1 record but still had talented players across the board who made the All-Conference team and were named honorable mentions as well. Junior forward Gabriela Rodriguez proved to be a dynamic player all season long as she found the back of the net several times.
While Rodriguez was the only female Bluejay to make the All-Conference squad three of her teammates had impressive seasons that landed them as honorable mentions. This includes senior midfielder Katlyn Hyatt, junior midfielder Sydney Ludwig and sophomore defender Madeline Bulfer