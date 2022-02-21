When the Bluejays ran out onto the court for their Tuesday, Feb. 15 showdown against the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms, it signaled the final time they’d play in front of a home crowd in the 2021-22 season.
Despite a tight, defensive bout, Waseca ultimately fell short of capturing one last home win to close its season out with a 40-32 loss to Blooming Prairie.
One of the biggest factors in the Bluejays downfall was Blooming Prairie’s senior guard Bobbie Bruns, who kept Blooming Prairie ahead in the first half and spearheaded its defensive effort in the second half to sneak the win out.
The Bluejays grinded away in the first half, but was commonly met with Bruns getting difficult shots to land on the opposite end of the floor en route to a 13-point half performance to leave Waseca trailing 25-20 at halftime.
“Bobbie Bruns is a really nice player, at times we did alright against her,” said Waseca head coach Joan Conway. “We just didn’t get it done.”
The game plan became simple: take away Bruns and the rest will follow.
Waseca upped its defensive pressure and began to run full court press with a girl always by the Blossoms leading scorer and primary ball-handler. Through the first chunk of the second half, the plan worked.
Junior center Kloe Wadd picked up a basket to cut the lead down to one possession and with the Blossoms left scrambling to find some kind of offense without Bruns getting nearly any space to work, the door was open for Waseca to get back into it.
But with every defensive stop for the Bluejays, the Blossoms had one to counter it.
While the full court press and their guards' ability to seamlessly switch onto different ball-handlers, the Bluejays ran into a different issue on the opposite end of the court.
Blooming Prairie fell back on its defensive identity and began running a zone defense that ultimately led Waseca into burning lots of time off the clock and ended possessions with a forced shot or turnover.
“We battle hard, we play hard, we just got to find a way to execute a little better, but we’ll keep trying,” Conway said.
It all came down to who could generate momentum first and unfortunately for the Bluejays, Blooming Prairie was the one to get a second wind.
Amidst their ball movement, Bruns was open in the corner for three and drilled it, which sparked back-to-back baskets from Shawntee Snyder after she knocked down some free throws before the 3-pointer.
In a blink of an eye, the Bluejays were on the back burner and needed to find a response, being down 11 points with just over five minutes remaining.
Junior forward Avery Madsen found that spark and reversed the roles after connecting on a 3-pointer of her own and the Bluejays got their own second wind.
Wadd knocked down a free throw, drilled an open mid-ranged jumpshot, then converted two more free throws to pull the game within three points with just under two and a half minutes remaining.
“The conversation we’ve talked to them is, ‘this is the kind of team we have to beat to advance in the playoffs,’” Conway said. “I believe if we can put everything together, we can get that done. We’re learning how important every minute of the game is, how important every possession is. We’re just trying to get a little more consistent and make a few more plays.”
But in a game where defense shined, it was only fitting that it’s what would close the game.
Waseca couldn’t find the one last bucket to tie things up while the Blossoms channeled their stingy defense one more time.
With just over a minute left, the Blossoms caught junior guard Sam Azure near the corner and forced a five second violation with no opportunity to pass the ball around, which resulted in some free throw attempts for Blooming Prairie on an ensuing foul.
Macy Lembke put the Blossoms up 36-32 with 1:02 remaining on the clock and on the inbound following her second made three throw, Bruns jumped on an inbound pass, sending her to the line where she’d knock down both attempts.
Bruns got sent back to the line one last time, where she sealed the Bluejays loss with another pair of free throws, dropping Waseca to 8-16 on the season.
Madsen and Wadd led the way for the Bluejays with 10 points each for a combined 20 of Waseca’s 32 points. Azure scored five points, Madeline Bulfer scored four points and Megan Kanewischer, Addison Wieseler and Aliyah Taylor all scored one point each.