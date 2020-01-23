Waseca head coach Christ Storey knows the postseason is just around the corner and right now his team looks ready for the playoffs.
The Bluejays ran their winning streak to four games Thursday following a 4-2 victory over Luverne at Waseca Community Arena behind a strong defensive effort and a third-period surge.
Kyle Ahlschlager broke a 2-2 tie with his second goal at the 8 minute, 58 second mark of the third period when he put home a rebound in front of the Luverne net. Riley Forshee and Jagger Johnson assisted on the goal, which got set up after the Cardinals turned the puck over.
“Some of the things we’re doing right now are some of the things you need to be doing to be ready to play playoff hockey,” Storey said. “We’re amping up for it. It’s coming up quick.”
Waseca (11-5, 6-4 Big South) has won seven of its last eight games and avenged a 4-1 loss to Luverne back on Dec. 7.
The Bluejays battled back from a 1-0 deficit in the second period after Easton Braun gave the Cardinals (12-5, 7-3 Big South) the lead with a rebound goal at 3:40 of the period.
Ben Priebe tied things 1-1 after he slid past the Luverne defense and scored at 7:56 of the period with an assist from Nolan Wetzel.
“We have a play where we come across the center and he kind of went from left to right, the player went from right to left and got the goalie moving and it went through,” Storey said.
Ahlschlanger put Waseca ahead 2-1 in the second period when he knocked home a rebound at 14:01 with assists from Charlie Huttemier and Johnson.
That lead lasted all of 24 seconds as Luverne capitalized on a turnover and Nathan Nekali scored with an assist from Jacob Von Tersch at 14:25 of the second period.
That’s all Bluejays goaltender Ben Diedrich surrendered. Diedrich turned away 30 shots to keep Waseca in the game, despite getting outshot 32-21 for the game.
“He’s seeing the puck right now, it must look like a beach ball to him,” Storey said.
Johnson added an empty net goal with 14 seconds left to play as his clearing attempt found the Cardinals’ goal.
“We’re not turning pucks over, we’re keeping them to the outside,” Storey said. “They are a team that’s putting the puck in deep and we’re putting it right back out.”
Waseca faces Albert Lea Saturday at 5 p.m. in Albert Lea.