The Bluejay girls volleyball team competed in a tournament this past Thursday at Sartell high school. The girls walked away with three victories and their lone loss came against Sartell High.
The girls played St. Cloud Cathedral in their first match and won two out of the three sets. They won the first set 25-18 and lost the next one 17-25. The girls were able to close the deal in the third set with a 17-15 win.
The team took care of business in the next two matches as they faced Osakis and Hibbing. They defeated Osakis in set scores of 25-20 and 25-6. They went on to beat Hibbing 25-10 and 25-7. The girls had trouble vs. Sartell where they lost in two sets by scores of 22-25 and 17-25.
Lexi Herman had a phenomenal day on the court with 50 kills and Rachel Breck posted 22 herself. Breanna Conway posted 17 kills overall on the day. Breck had six blocks and Herman contributed four herself. Junior Megan Nelson had a whopping 80 assists on the day and Eliza Harguth had seven aces. Brooke Hayes had five aces as well. Nelson had 30 digs, Harguth with 22 and Malaina Buehler had 16 as well.
The team will play in their subsection game on Thursday as they host Sibley East at 7 p.m.