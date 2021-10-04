On Friday night, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs returned home to host the Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity Bulldogs. JWP lost to Lester Prairie 35-0 after a tough defensive outing in the second and third quarter.
Despite a big win for Lester Prairie, the game was a stalemate in the first quarter, with both teams going into the second quarter without any points on the board.
The second quarter is where Lester Prairie started to pull away thanks to two offensive touchdowns.
The first hit JWP’s defense took was when Lester Prairie quarterback Nick Guggemos fired a ball to Jack Behning for a 45 yard passing touchdown to open up the game’s scoring. This was one of three touchdowns that came from Guggemos and Behning for Lester Prairie.
Guggemos and Behning beat JWP’s defense for a second time in the second quarter with a 21-yard touchdown between the pair.
The second half is where the JWP defense struggled the most, as Lester Prairie found the end zone three different times for a total of five touchdowns on the day.
Lester Prairie opened up scoring in the third quarter with a 27-yard rushing touchdown from Logan Lambrecht, followed by the third touchdown passing touchdown, this time for 69 yards, between Guggemos and Behning.
Gavin Eckstein to cap off the scoring drives for the visiting Bulldogs after punching the ball in from four yards out.
JWP’s offense struggled to keep up, with quarterback Karson Lindsay going 6-of-19 for 65 yards and no scores. Austin Westphal picked up 70 rushing yards on 18 carries and Nolan Morsching led the team with four receptions for 36 yards.
JWP will return home Friday, as the Bulldogs host Cleveland at 7 p.m.