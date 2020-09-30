Waseca failed to come through with a match win Tuesday against St. James Area at Waseca High School, but the Bluejays remained competitive in spots.
Sophomore Grace Lapides and junior Jewel Paulson went to three sets against the Saints’ No. 3 doubles team of Emma Anderson and Mariah Mireles in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss.
Waseca senior Brooke Hayes forced a tiebreaker at No. 4 singles in a 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 loss to Evan Romsdahl.
The No. 1 doubles team of Tanika Johnson and Emily Farley forced a first-set tiebreaker against Gabriela Trapero and Sailor Mohlenbrock but fell 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Bluejays sophomore Sarah Robbins battled at No. 2 singles in a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Jaelyn Haler, meanwhile junior Hannah Berndt fell 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Sophomore CeCe Huttmier lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to Ellie Becker.
At No. 2 doubles sophomore Miranda Breck and junior Nicola DeJager lost 6-1, 6-1 to Sam Tetzloff and Allison Bluedorn.
Waseca fell to 2-5 on the season and will play Marshall Thursday at 4 p.m. at Waseca High School.