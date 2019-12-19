It was been a tough test all season long for the Waseca girls hockey team as they look for ways to close out games. This past week the girls fought hard and feel short to a Minnesota River team who beat them 5-3.
The Bluejays controlled things early as they scored the first goal of the game in under a minute as Paige Benson attached early an slapped a shot into the back of the net. Six minutes later Minnesota River responded as Emma Seaver took an assist from Keely Olness and coasted towards the Bluejay net to knot things up at one apiece.
Waseca struck again at the 7:37 mark in the second period as Tanika Johnson scored on a power play as she received a pass from senior captain Jayde Pederson. After that goal Minnesota River controlled the rest of the second period and ripped off three straight goals to build a 4-2 lead. The team's second goal of the game came from Nicole McCabe who slipped a goal into the back of the net after catching an assist from Anna Pavlo. Less than three minutes later Minnesota River scored again off of a goal from Olness who slapped in a shot after an assist from McCabe. Olness stayed hot and scored her second straight goal 90 seconds later which helped put her team up two goals.
Waseca responded in the third period with their third goal of the game once Benson scored again off an assist from Pederson. Minnesota River shut the door on any potential Bluejay comeback though after McCabe scored the teams fifth goal of the evening after an assist from Angel Mass.
Bluejay goalkeeper Timothea Volkmer put together 23 saves overall and Minnesota River goalie Madison Kisor strung together 20 saves during the win.
Waseca is now 0-12 on the year and will look for a victory on Friday evening as they host Luverne at 5 p.m.