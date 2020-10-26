Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s running game proved too tough to stop Friday for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in a 27-12 victory in Lake Crystal.
The Knights (2-1) ran for 249 yards and got 122 of those yards from Camden Ludeman, who also had three touchdowns. Mike Matteson added 96 yards on 20 carries.
“Hats off to LCWM, they are a great team who were just more physical than us,” Panthers head coach Marc Kruger said.
Ludeman helped put LCWM up 13-0 in the second quarter after he rushed in from four yards out in the first quarter and then three yards out in the second quarter.
Kordell Schlaak found Evan Reyna for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 13-6 after a two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Knights pushed the lead to 21-6 with 46 seconds remaining in the first half when Matteson ran in from three yards out and LCWM converted on a two-point conversion.
Schlaak found Porter Peterson for a 36-yard touchdown pass with 50 seconds left in the third quarter to make it a 21-12 game after another two-point conversion try failed.
Ludeman added his third touchdown of the game with 5:18 left to play after he rushed in from three yards out to extend the lead to 27-12.
Schlaak completed 10 of 25 passes for 132 yards but NRHEG (2-1) couldn’t put together a running game. The Panthers finished with minus-30 yards rushing.
“We saw a lot of good things, we just could not move the ball on the ground well enough,” Kruger said. "We need to be able to establish a better running game than what we did tonight.”
Jack Olson caught four passes for 47 yards to lead NRHEG. Peterson caught two passes for 46 yards.
Clay Stenzel led the Panthers with 13 tackles.
NRHEG faces Maple River Saturday in Mapleton at 1 p.m.