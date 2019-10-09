MAPLE RIVER — It was a tough evening for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys football team as they lost on the road to Maple River 40-7
The Panthers were able to score a touchdown in the first quarter but the Maple River defense clamped down after that and did not allow any more points for the NRHEG visitors the rest of the way. The Panthers were up 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and went into the half down 14-7.
Maple River then found its momentum and got its offense flowing in the second half which helped them put the game away. NRHEG allowed 14 points in the third quarter and another 12 in the fourth to allow the home team run away with the game.
Blake Ihrke led the team with six tackles and Nick Staloch followed up with five of his own in the loss. Lonnie Wilson and Clay Stenzel each had three tackles as well.
The team will look to rebound at home this Friday against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at 7 p.m.